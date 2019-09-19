Daisy Lou Johnston of Miami, Oklahoma passed from this life Saturday, August 31, 2019 in Miami, Oklahoma. She was 95.

Daisy was born April 16, 1924 in Tulsa, Oklahoma to Orville and Rose (Chapman) Pratt.

She was a bookkeeper for International Trucking, a member of Mensa, the card club, and gave her time to the war efforts working for Hughes Aircraft.

She was a pillar in the community and had a brilliant mind, loved people and varies charities, but most of all loved dancing with her partner and companion Fred Carnahan of Baxter Springs, Kansas.

She is preceded in death by her daughter Janet Morin in April 2012.

Survivors include her grandson Edward M. Ginn-Morin, she will be missed by everyone.

No Services are planned at this time. Arrangements were held under the direction of Paul Thomas Funeral Home of Miami, Oklahoma.