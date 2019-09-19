This week local nonprofit Gateway to Prevention and Recovery received a boost to its new building fund from the efforts of a recently disbanded board of directors.

Upon the closing out of all things related to the former Senior Citizens of Shawnee Inc. organization, its board of directors offered what was left in its coffer to help Gateway in its new building project.

In a Facebook post from Gateway, the nonprofit expressed an enormous Thank You to the former board for its donation.

In a video posted on the Gateway Facebook Page, Daryl McVey, board chair of the former Senior Center Inc. said, “Senior Center Inc. is now dissolved; this is the proceeds of closing out with the IRS, and this is everything we have left — $10,700 and change.”

McVey said he and fellow board members felt the donation to Gateway was very appropriate.

Healthy Living Consultant Holly Gordon, with Gateway, said the former board's donation is the first contribution to be received toward Gateway's new building fund. The monetary gift was offered to Gateway Tuesday.

“Despite the unfortunate closing of one nonprofit, another community partner will benefit from those proceeds,” Gordon said. “This gift truly brings hope to Gateway, the community and Gateway patients.”

She said Gateway already has purchased a building, at 36609 W. 45th Street, along with two brick homes, to serve the area in one place.

“We have hired an architect and are planning to move the entire staff — both clinical and prevention — under one roof,” she said.

The prevention team has already moved and the new building, she said, adding the site is going to receive a full remodel to house all Shawnee staff in the one location.

Gordon said the new building will take Gateway into the next 20 to 30 years, creating an entire campus dedicated to the health, wellness and well-being of the community.