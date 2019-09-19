The Mabee-Gerrer Museum of Art will open its doors free of charge to all Museum Day ticket holders on Saturday September 21, 2019 as part of Smithsonian magazine’s 15th annual Museum Day, a national celebration of boundless curiosity in which participating museums emulate the free admission policy at the Smithsonian Institution’s Washington D.C.-based museums.

Museum Day represents a nationwide commitment to access, equity and inclusion. Over 450,000 tickets were downloaded for last year’s event, and Museum Day 2019 is expected to attract more museumgoers than ever before.

This year, Museum Day will celebrate the Smithsonian Year of Music, an institution-wide initiative celebrating the Smithsonian’s vast musical collections and resources through 365 days of music-related programming. Music is not only a reflection of human creativity and innovation, but also a key method of communication and cross-cultural exchange and understanding. The Smithsonian Year of Music crosses disciplines, bringing together music-related resources in art, history, culture, science and education.

“We feel it is important to participate in Museum Day and give people an opportunity to visit the museum for free. The MGMoA has participated in this event the past twelve years and we will continue to support programs such as this,” said Dane Pollei, Director of the Mabee-Gerrer Museum of Art.

The Art and Culture of Oceania features masks, jewelry, weapons, ceremonial and everyday objects from cultures of Oceania. Oceania is a geographic region situated in the southern hemisphere of the globe in the Pacific Ocean between Asia and the Americas. This region consists of the continental country of Australia, the archipelago country of New Zealand, and three sub-regions: Micronesia, Melanesia which includes Papua New Guinea, and Polynesia which includes Hawaii and Easter Island. This exhibit gives a glimpse into this diverse world so different from ours. Art and Culture of Oceania runs through October 27.

The Mabee-Gerrer Museum of Art is located at 1900 W. MacArthur St. in Shawnee on the OBU Green Campus. The museum is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays and 1 to 4 p.m. on Sundays. For accommodations on the basis of disability or more information on this exhibit, call the museum at (405) 878-5300.

Museum Day tickets will be available for download at Smithsonian.com/museumday beginning August 15. Visitors who present a Museum Day ticket will gain free entrance for two at participating venues on September 21, 2019. One ticket is permitted per email address. A list of participating museums, which will be continually updated, can be found at Smithsonian.com/museumday/search.

For more information, please visit Smithsonian.com/museumday.