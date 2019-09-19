Northeast

Fort Gibson: September 16. Elevation 7 ft. above normal, water 80 and murky. White bass good on in-line spinnerbait and topwater lures below the dam. Channel and blue catfish good on chicken liver, punch bait and shad around the main lake and rocks. Bluegill sunfish good on crickets, grasshoppers, hair jigs, minnows, small lures and worms around docks. Due to high water levels, some boat ramps and other access locations may be closed. Report submitted by Ben Haff, game warden stationed in Wagoner County.

Greenleaf: September 14. Elevation normal, water 85 and clear. Largemouth bass fair on flukes and plastic baits around docks, points, shallows, shorelines and weed beds. Crappie fair on minnows and jigs around brush structure and docks. Report submitted by Josey Branch, game warden stationed in Muskogee County.

Kaw: September 15. Elevation 5 ft. above normal, water 80s and muddy. Crappie fair on jigs, live bait and minnows around brush structure, in coves, along riprap and standing timber. Blue, channel and flathead catfish good on cut bait, grasshoppers, shad, stinkbait, sunfish and worms below the dam, along flats, main lake, river mouth and shallows. Striped bass hybrids, striped bass and white bass fair on crankbaits, hair jigs, jerk baits, lipless baits, live bait, live shad, sassy shad, shad and spoons below the dam, points, riprap, and main lake humps and bridges. Report submitted by Spencer Grace, game warden stationed in Kay County.

Keystone: September 12. Elevation above normal, water clear. Crappie good on minnows around brush structure. Catfish good on cut bait below the dam. Report submitted by Karlin Bailey, game warden stationed in Creek County.

Lower Illinois: September 13. Elevation above normal, water 72 and murky. Trout fair on in-line spinnerbaits, nymphs and PowerBait below the dam. Fish for trout in eddy spots below the dam or near the Watts area. Striped bass fair on crankbaits and live shad along the river mouth. Stripers with shad and crankbaits near the mouth of the river where it meets the Arkansas River. Release is 4100 cfs around the clock at the time of this report. Report submitted by Brek Henry, game warden stationed in Sequoyah County.

McMurtry: September 16. Elevation normal, water 80 and semi-clear. Channel catfish good on chicken liver, hot dogs, and stinkbait around dam, docks, and riprap. Crappie fair on jigs, grubs, minnows, worms and PowerBait around docks, dam draw down structures, brush piles and islands. Largemouth bass good on flukes, plastic baits, chug bugs and spinnerbaits along west side shorelines in the main lake, island and northern creek. Waterfowl hunting leases are located in the north west portions of the lake. Boaters be advised during waterfowl hunting season. Report submitted by McMurtry lake staff.

Sooner: September 15. Elevation normal, water murky. Blue catfish fair on cut bait along flats and main lake. Saugeye slow on lipless baits around points. Report submitted by Stephen Paul, game warden stationed in Noble County.

Tenkiller: September 15. Elevation above normal, water 70s and clear. Largemouth, smallmouth and spotted bass good on bill baits, buzz baits, crankbaits, crawfish, in-line spinnerbaits, plastic baits, small lures and spinnerbaits around docks and shorelines. Crappie fair on minnows, small lures and tube jigs around brush structure, docks and standing timber. White bass fair on crankbaits, in-line spinnerbaits, small lures, spinnerbaits and spoons in the main lake. Fishermen reported bass were good, all other sought after species were fair. Report submitted by Tony Clark, game warden stationed in Cherokee County.

Webbers Falls: September 14. Elevation below normal, water 86 and murky. Blue catfish fair on cut bait, shad and shrimp below the dam, along channels, creek channels, dam, discharge and flats. Crappie fair on minnows, jigs, plastic baits and PowerBait around brush structure, channels, creek channels, main lake and standing timber. Report submitted by Josey Branch, game warden stationed in Muskogee County.

Northwest

Foss: September 13. Elevation 1/3 ft. below normal with gates closed, water high 70s. Striped bass hybrids good on plastic baits and drifting live bait. Walleye fair on worms. White bass fair. Bass slow to fair. Catfish good on trotlines baited with stinkbait. Report submitted by Eric Puyear, B & K Bait House.

Southeast

Arbuckle: September 16. Elevation normal, water 84 and stained. Crappie fair on small chartreuse jigs around brush piles and docks early morning. White bass slow. Bass fair on topwater lures using Yellow Magic and buzz baits. Report submitted by Jack Melton.

Eufaula: September 13. Elevation normal, water 87 and murky. Crappie good on minnows and tube jigs around brush structure and standing timber. Blue and channel catfish fair on cut bait and shad along the dam and main lake. Report submitted by Jake Bersche, game warden stationed in McIntosh County.

Hugo: September 13. Elevation below normal, water 86 and murky. Blue, channel and flathead catfish good on chicken liver, cut bait, dough bait, live bait and shad below the dam, main lake, river channel and shorelines. Crappie good on minnows and jigs below the dam, around brush structure, channels, main lake, river channel and standing timber. Report submitted by Andrew Potter, game warden stationed in Choctaw County.

Konawa: September 12. Elevation normal, water 93 and clear. Largemouth bass good on crankbaits and plastic baits in the main lake, around points and river channel. Striped bass hybrids and white bass fair on Alabama rigs, crankbaits and live shad in coves, main lake and river channel. Channel catfish good on chicken liver and stinkbait in coves, inlet and weed beds. Report submitted by Garret Harley, game warden stationed in Seminole County.

Lower Mountain Fork: September 13. Stocked approximately 7,100 rainbow trout on September 3. Stocked approximately 2,800 rainbow trout on September 11. Report submitted by Don Groom, Southeast Fisheries Supervisor.

Lower Mountain Fork: September 13. Elevation normal, water clear. Trout good on crickets, grasshoppers, PowerBait, small lures and tube jigs below the dam, along rocks and spillway. Report submitted by Mark Hannah, game warden stationed in McCurtain County.

McGee Creek: September 13. Elevation below normal, water 83. Largemouth, spotted and white bass good on buzz baits, flukes, plastic baits and topwater lures around brush structure, flats, points and rocks. Crappie, spotted bass and white bass fair on minnows along channels, creek channels and standing timber. Report submitted by Jay Harvey, game warden stationed in Atoka County.

Pine Creek: September 13. Elevation normal, water clear. Largemouth bass good on topwater lures in coves. Crappie excellent on jigs around brush structure and channels. Channel catfish fair on chicken liver and cut bait along creek channels. Report submitted by Mark Hannah, game warden stationed in McCurtain County.

Robert S. Kerr: September 14. Elevation normal, water murky. Largemouth and spotted bass fair on bill baits, flukes, jigs, lipless baits and rogues along channels, in coves, points, riprap and river channel. Blue and channel catfish good on chicken liver, cut bait, dough bait, shad and stinkbait along flats, main lake, river channel and river mouth. Report submitted by Allen Couch, game warden stationed in Haskell County.

Sardis: September 13. Elevation below normal, water 85. Largemouth and spotted bass fair on buzz baits, crankbaits, jerk baits, jigs, plastic baits, spinnerbaits and topwater lures around brush structure, points, shorelines, standing timber and weed beds. Blue, channel and flathead catfish fair on cut bait, shad and sunfish along channels, flats and main lake. Crappie fair on jigs, minnows and tube jigs around brush structure and standing timber. Report submitted by Dane Polk, game warden stationed in Pushmataha County.

Texoma: September 13. Elevation normal, water 83. Lake fishing is good in the early morning and late evenings. Blue catfish fair on cut bait and shad below the dam and main lake. Striped bass good on live bait, live shad, slabs and topwater lures below the dam, along flats and main lake. Topwater fishing on the lake is good in early morning near Washita Point. Large schools of smaller striped bass have been present while larger striped bass will be feeding beneath the schooling fish. Below dam, fishing has slowed a bit with lots of small striped bass being caught as well as small blue cats and live bait or cut bait. Crappie fishing is good with crappie shifting to fall patterns. Crappie are staying in large schools holding on structure in 20-30 ft. of water. Report submitted by Trey Hale, game warden stationed in Marshall County.

Wister: September 13. Elevation below normal, water clear. Largemouth and spotted bass good on bill baits, buzz baits, crankbaits, plastic baits and spinnerbaits along channels, points and shorelines. Blue and channel catfish fair on chicken liver, cut bait, hotdogs, shad and stinkbait below the dam, along channels, main lake and points. Crappie excellent on minnows and jigs around brush structure, channels, points and new cedar brush piles. Report submitted by Thomas Gillham, game warden stationed in LeFlore County.

Southwest

Ellsworth: September 15. Elevation below normal, water 82 and murky. Crappie fair on minnows and jigs around brush structure, docks and standing timber. Blue and channel catfish fair on cut bait, punch bait and shad in the main lake and around points. Report submitted by Mike Carroll, game warden stationed in Comanche County.

Ft. Cobb: September 16. Elevation normal, water 80s and clear. Crappie slow on jigs and minnows around docks. Report submitted by Brayden Hicks, game warden stationed in Caddo County.

Tom Steed: September 17. Elevation normal, water 82. Blue and channel catfish fair on cut bait and shad around channels. Report submitted by David Smith, game warden stationed in Kiowa County.

Waurika: September 14. Elevation normal, water mid-80s and murky. Blue and channel catfish good on chicken liver and cut bait along channels and shorelines. Striped bass, striped bass hybrids and white bass fair on live bait, live shad and sassy shad along channels, dam and main lake. Crappie fair on minnows and tube jigs around docks and rocks. Report submitted by Matt Farris, game warden stationed in Jefferson County.