SEMINOLE — Seminole needed just 2 ½ innings to riddle Wewoka 15-6 Thursday.

The Lady Chieftains, 11-11, posted six hits to go along with five walks, four hit batsmen and five Wewoka errors.

Seminole tallied five runs in the first and 10 in the second.

Karlei Friend and Addison Hill of Seminole doubled and Khya Mitchell had two singles. Mitchell drove in two runs and scored twice.

Kaylyn Cotner went 1 for 3 with four runs batted in. Reese Street scored three times.

Seminole’s next action will be at 5 p.m. Monday at Prague. Seminole willl travel to McGuinness for a 6 p.m. Tuesday matchup.

Note: Report compiled by contributing writer Fred Ferh.