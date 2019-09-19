SAND SPRINGS — It was the Tatum Sparks’ firework show Thursday as Shawnee edged past Sand Springs, 5-4.

Sparks went 4 for 4 with a single in the first, a 3-run triple to center in the third, a 2-run homer to left in the fifth and a seventh-inning single. The three-bagger put Shawnee up 3-0 and the home run gave the Lady Wolves a 5-3 lead.

Senior Trintie Butler of Shawnee posted two singles.

SHS pitcher Baylie Enright started but was relieved by Anneca Anderson in the first inning. Anderson, in 3 1/3 innings, gave up four hits and four runs (three earned) She fanned two.

Stormee Reed didn’t surrender a hit or run in one inning.

Shawnee, 9-16, is slated to play at Jenks at 6 p.m. Tuesday.

Note: Report compiled by contributing writer Fred Fehr.,