The Agricultural Enhancement and Diversification Program (AEDP) helps fund qualified agriculture-related projects across the state with zero percent interest loans and grants. The program goal is to expand the state’s value-added sector and encourage farm diversification.

There are five funding sources available: a farm diversification grant, an agricultural event grant, a marketing and utilization loan, a cooperative marketing loan, and the basic and applied research loan/grant. The application process is simple and applications are accepted quarterly. The next deadline is October 1.

The emphasis of the program is to create rural economic development by bringing new revenue to the farm gate and by increasing jobs in rural areas of the state. The Farm Diversification grant encourages individuals that have new innovative ideas for starting production of a non-traditional/specialty crop or livestock based project, on-farm processing of an agricultural product or creating an Agritourism venue to apply. Grants are available up to $10,000. The Marketing Utilizations loan is available to any agricultural business wanting to promote their product. Loans can not be used to purchase capitol assets. The application form and additional information about each loan can be found at www.ag.ok.gov/mktdev/aedp.htm.

Program coordinator Jason Harvey can be reached at 405-606-1477 or jason.harvey@ag.ok.gov to assist or answer questions about the program prior to submission of applications.

The Agricultural Enhancement and Diversification Program is administered by the Oklahoma Department of Agriculture, Food, and Forestry.