The Blue Zones Project Food Environment Committee hosted a Grocery and Restaurant Consumer Feedback Group for our approved grocery stores and restaurants this week at the Shawnee Family YMCA. After a plant-based dinner and social time, participants were asked to provide input on where they shop and dine out, if they are grocery shopping or dining locally, what needs and desired are driving these decisions, and how local restaurants and grocery stores can better serve those in our community driven to live a healthier life.

Blue Zones Project Organizational Lead Lindsay Goodson said general feedback was encouraging as consumers praised progress made by local restaurants and grocery stores, but also provided feedback on what products or services may help health driven consumers spend more dollars locally.

“The discussion started in this session was great,” Goodson said, “and provided an opportunity for the consumer and retailer to get in the same room and work together to increase healthy options for our community.”

To offer feedback about the healthy options available at Blue Zones Project Approved restaurants or grocery stores in Shawnee, contact Lindsay Goodson at Lindsay.goodson@sharecare.com.