CHANDLER — Four Chandler players scored touchdowns Friday night in a 39-7 non-district victory over Mt. St. Mary’s.

Casmen Hill tallied two touchdowns on a 3-yard run in the second quarter and a 4-yard run in the third quarter.

Quarterback Kaden Jones scored on an 8-yard run for the game’s first touchdown, Darian McKinney returned an intercepted pass 15 yards to paydirt and Dylan McKinney closed out the scoring with a 2-yard fourth-quarter run.

Chandler’s defense held St. Mary’s to 32 yards rushing on 30 attempts. Chandler amassed 259 ground yards on 42 attempts.

Hill was the game’s leading rusher with 161 yards on 25 carries, followed by McKinney with 55 yards on six totes.

Taylor Clagg had a team-high 10 tackles and Mahan recovered a fumble.

Chandler, 1-2, will launch district play Friday night against visiting Jones.

Note: Report compiled by contributing writer Fred Fehr.