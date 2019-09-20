Addie Bell earned a pitching win and went 3 for 3 at the plate Friday as Dale earned a 13-3 victory at the Dale Fastpitch Festival at the FireLake fields.

Dale scored 10 runs in the bottom of the fourth inning and the game was called on a run rule.

Bell allowed seven hits and three runs in four innings.

She drove in two runs with a 3-of-3 performance.

Anna Hester had Dale’s only extra-base hit, a double, to go along with a single.

Emmie Idelman, Sam Hartman and Makenzy Herman added two hits apiece. Hartman drove in a team-high three runs.

Dale is scheduled to play Blanchard at 10 a.m. today in further Festival action.

Note: Report compiled by contributing writer Fred Fehr.