Darrell G. Mastin, age 65, longtime resident of Grove, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019, at his home.

Darrell G. Mastin, age 65, longtime resident of Grove, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019, at his home.

Darrell was born Jan. 5, 1954, to Gerald and Athalea (Brown) Mastin in Wichita Falls, Texas, while his father was stationed at the Air Force base there. He grew up in Stillwater and graduated from C.E. Donart High School Class of 1972. While in high school, Darrell met the love of his life, Diane Nicklaus, and the couple married on June 4, 1976, in Colorado Springs, Colorado, where the couple made their home.

After high school, Darrell enrolled in the Air Force Academy. Following the academy, he enlisted in the U.S. Air Force and was trained to be a Nuclear Safety Officer. Later, the Air Force sent him to South Dakota State University, where he received his master’s degree in guidance and counseling. Then the Air Force transferred him to Norman, where he received another master’s degree in English and humanities in order for him to become an instructor at the Air Force Academy, returning to Colorado Springs. He also served as the assistant football coach at the academy and head football coach at the Air Force Prep School.

In 1995, Darrell and his family moved to Grove and he became the head football coach at Grove Public School, and also taught English and humanities, until 1998. Darrell’s dedication and support to Grove Public Schools was unparalleled, as he exhibited in the 19 years that he enthusiastically announced the Ridgerunner football games on the local radio station.

In 1999, Darrell left Grove School to pursue a career with Edward Jones Investments. His larger-than-life persona and eternal optimism quickly lead to his success as the head of recruiting and a compliance leader.

Darrell’s genuine interest in people and desire to improve his community motivated his many contributions to Grove. He was a charter of the Leadership Grove campaign, active in Delaware County Republicans, on the board of the Heavenly Angels Hospice House and the organizer of the annual City of Grove’s Independence Day Celebration.

Darrell loved people and you couldn’t help but love him back. He always had a smile on his face and a kind word to give. He was a mentor and inspiration to everyone he met. He was the voice of Ridgerunner Footbal and so much more. His absence will be felt throughout the community. God truly broke the mold when he made Darrell Mastin.

He is preceded in death by his father, Gerald Mastin.

Left to carry on Darrell’s legacy: wife, Diane Mastin, his mother, Athalea Mastin of Shawnee; son, Zach Mastin and wife, Niketa of Grove, daughter, Rachel Stanley of Joplin, Missouri; brothers: Ford Mastin and wife, Terri of Shawnee, Kyle Mastin and wife, Ivonne of Atlanta, Georgia, and Gene Mastin and wife, Heather of Stillwater; grandchildren: Walker West, Piper Stanley and Elizabeth Stanley and many loving nieces and nephews.

A visitation for family and friends will be from 5 to 7 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 23, at Nichols-Stephens Funeral & Cremation Services.

Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 24, at Grove’s First Baptist Church.

The family request that donations be made to Heavenly Angels Hospice House in c/o the funeral home at 10201 US Hwy 59 Grove, OK 74344.

Online condolences may be made at www.nicholsfuneralandcremation.com.