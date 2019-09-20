ASHER — Jake Dobbs set the offensive tone from his leadoff slot Thursday, fueling Asher to a 5-4 victory over Byng.

Dobbs went 3 for 4 with two doubles, scored a run and drove in two as Asher finished with nine hits. Dobbs was Asher’s only multiple hitter.

Patch Hamilton and Trevor Martin doubled and scored a run.

Martin, Asher’s pitching starter, got the win after going 6 2/3 innings. Martin was touched for seven hits, three runs (all earned) and struck out 15 Pirates.

Hamilton, who relieved with two outs in the top of the seventh, gave up one hit and one run before retiring the side to end the game.

Note: Report compiled by contributing writer Fred Fehr.