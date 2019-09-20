McLOUD — Perkins-Tryon kept McLoud’s offense in check for most of Friday night en route to a 30-7 non-district triumph.

The visitors took the opening kickoff on a long, methodical scoring drive for a 7-0 lead. McLoud’s defense then forced Perkins-Tryon into three straight 3-and-outs.

The Demons added two second-quarter touchdowns via the rush, the latter a 30-yarder just 26 seconds before intermission — for a 23-0 advantage.

Neither team scored in the third quarter and McLoud’s Denzel Harris recovered a fumble. McLoud actually muffed the second-half kickoff and was pinned inside its 5-yard line but the visitors couldn’t take advantage.

The Demons’ final touchdown was aided by a short field and a costly personal foul. An 8-yard TD run made it 30-0.

McLoud avoided a shutout when Cirillo Valles scored on a 2-yard run with two minutes remaining. Connor Hale kicked the extra point.

“Our defense did really well. We just couldn’t get anything going and we dropped two passes when we were behind the defense. Mostly, we just didn’t move the ball,” McLoud head coach Rusty Hall said.

McLoud, 0-3 , will open its District 4A-2 schedule Friday at Harrah.

Note: Report compiled by contributing writer Fred Fehr.