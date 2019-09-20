Through two games this season, the Healdton Bulldogs have shown they are back in a big way.

Despite their 1-1 record following a heartbreaking 9-6 defeat in overtime last week against Comanche, there’s still plenty of excitement for the boys in blue.

This week the Bulldogs will get to play their first home game in more than a year as they take on the Tishomingo Indians at 7:30 p.m. Friday night.

Healdton’s defense has yet to give up a touchdown this season after blanking Marietta in the opening game 12-0, followed by allowing three field goals last week.

Despite the Indians entering the contest with an 0-2 record, Healdton head coach Mark Barrett isn’t overlooking any details.

“Tishomingo is a team that has plenty of good sized kids, and they know how to move the ball really well,” Barrett said. “We’re going to have to rely on our defense to step up and figure out how to keep them out of the end zone.”

“Obviously we’re excited about getting to play at home for the first time this year,” Barrett added. “It’s a chance to show our home fans how hard we’ve been working. Right now we’re just trying to improve every practice and make sure we’re ready to go for Friday night.”

Offense for Healdton has been consistent through two games this season as Colton Pickelsimer leads the team with two touchdowns, while Josh Harvey had the lone score last week against Comanche.

Tishomingo meanwhile hasn’t had the same consistency on either side of the ball this season.

After playing a close 20-19 game against Allen to start the year, the Indians were handed a tough 50-7 loss last week on the road against the Valliant Bulldogs.

Last season when these two teams met,

Tishomingo won by a score of 30-7 in a game which had to be called early due to mounting injuries for the Bulldogs leaving them short handed.

However, the last time a Tishomingo team traveled to Healdton, the Bulldogs were able to come away with a comfortable 60-39 victory.



