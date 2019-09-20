Kiowa pitcher Rachel Eggleston fashioned a four-hitter in defeating Tecumseh 8-0 Friday at the Dale Fastpitch Festival at the FireLake fields.

Eggleson fanned three and didn’t issue a walk in the 4 ½-inning run-rule matchup.

Kiowa scored six runs in the third and two runs in the fourth.

Ayzia Shirey, Lauren Taylor, Katlyn Fleming and Shaelee Cranford singled for Tecumseh.

Tecumseh committed six errors, leading to eight unearned runs. Starting pitcher Kylee Akehurst gave up three hits, fanned one and walked two in three innings. Harley Sturm permitted one hit and fanned one in one inning of relief.

Tecumseh, 20-8, will travel to Pauls Valley Monday for a 5 p.m. game. The Lady Savages will be at Purcell at 5 p.m. Tuesday.

Note: Report compiled by contributing writer Fred Fehr.