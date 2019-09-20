This week Blue Zones Project Pottawatomie County partnered with Gateway to Prevention and Recovery to provide a free Purpose Workshop to Wellness in Recovery clients.

This week Blue Zones Project Pottawatomie County partnered with Gateway to Prevention and Recovery to provide a free Purpose Workshop to Wellness in Recovery clients. The interactive workshop guided participants through activities to help them identify their gifts, values and passions.

With 32 in attendance, Holly Gordon, Gateway to Prevention Healthy Living Program Director, facilitated the workshop, and The Lunchbox — a local Blue Zones Project-approved restaurant — catered a plant-slant meal to participants.