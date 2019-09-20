DALE — Four Dale players recorded multiple hits in a 9-1 triumph over Latta Friday.

David Herring led the way at 3 of 3 with a 2-run home run in the second inning. Herring finished with three runs batted in and three runs.

Cade McQuain was also 3 of 3, all singles, and drove in two runs.

Jono Johnson cracked a solo home run in the fifth to go along with a single. Carson Hunt notched a double, single and scored once.

Johnson, who was on the mound for the first five innings, gave up one run on five hits. He fanned six.

Jaxon Wright went one inning, allowing one hit and whiffing two.

Dale, 22-3, will entertain Varnum at 4:30 Monday. The Pirates will begin district play Thursday at Dale, beginning with a noon confrontation with Frontier. Dale will play Agra at 4.

Should Dale win both of those games, it would play at 4 p.m. Friday.

