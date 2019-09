Shawnee artist, Douglas Gordon, will be the featured artist for a trunk show at the Arts @317 during this month’s Block pARTy on Friday, September 20, from 6-9 p.m.

This will be his first show in Shawnee this year and the last before his upcoming three week ‘Art Across America’ artventure in October. Come see him and peruse his art whilst learning all about his plans for the trip.