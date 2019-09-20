Shawnee found out first-hand why Carl Albert is one of the top teams in the state, regardless of class. The mighty Titans came to Jim Thorpe Stadium Friday night and dominated for three quarters, leaving with a 40-13 win, their 39th straight victory.

The Wolves were held to 41 rushing yards on 23 attempts. Shawnee ball-carriers were tackled for losses nine times. The home team finished with 158 total yards.

Carl Albert, meanwhile, amassed 309 yards on the ground and 435 total.

The Titans, ranked number one in Class 5A, used field position to their advantage in a big way. All but two of the 35 offensive plays Carl Albert ran in the first half were in Shawnee territory.

The visiting defense held Shawnee (1-2) to four first downs in the first half. Carl Albert has not allowed a first-half point in its three victories so far this season. The first two were against Mid-Del rivals Midwest City and Del City. Like Shawnee, the Bombers and Eagles are in Class 6A-II.

Carl Albert reached the end zone on its first possession with a six-play drive. It came after an SHS fumble at its 38 yard-line. Shawnee also fumbled the ensuing kickoff, setting up the Titans for a 22-yard TD drive that put the guests up, 14-0.

The Wolves' defense stiffened for the remainder of the half. Three long Carl Albert possessions didn't increase the lead much. On the first, Shawnee's Zane Christopher snagged an interception in the end zone. The next two ended with field goals as C.A. kicker Jacob Eddy was successful from 27 and 34 yards out.

The Titans led 20-0 at halftime.

Carl Albert scored two more touchdowns in the third quarter on a 25-yard pass and a nine-yard run.

Shawnee, which was coming off a bye week, finally got on the scoreboard in the fourth quarter after the Titans' long snap on a punt attempt was fumbled and recovered by Shawnee's Joe Maytubby at the Carl Albert 25. Maytubby, who also plays tight end, was rewarded with a TD catch five plays later. It was thrown by sophomore receiver Jaylon Orange, who had lined up at quarterback on the play.

The Wolves scored again late in the contest as reserve QB Karsen Conaway connected with Orange for a 9-yard TD.

The teams had nearly identical passing efforts. The Wolves and Titans both completed 11 of 22 passes. Shawnee's air attack netted 117 yards while Carl Albert gained 126.

Another remarkable similarity came in turnovers. Thanks in part to intermittent rain showers, both teams lost three fumbles and were intercepted once.

Javion Hunt led the Titans in rushing with 127 yards on 15 carries. Demetress Beavers was Shawnee's top rusher with 29 yards on 12 attempts.

The Wolves begin district play next Friday with a visit to Sand Springs.