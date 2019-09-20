Following a shaky start to the season, the Ardmore Tigers were able to get back on track last week against Durant.

However, with just one week to go before the start of district play, there’s little time to go off the rails as it pertains to improvement.

Tonight at 7:30 p.m. at Noble Stadium the Tigers will look to earn their first winning streak of the season as they host the McAlester Buffaloes, in their final non-district game of the season.

The Buffaloes will enter the game with an 0-2 record, having failed to score more than 10 points this season.

Despite their offensive and defensive struggles this far, Ardmore coach Josh Newby isn’t fooled by stats, but well aware of the dangers his team faces this week.

“McAlester is very offensively sound, and Coach (Forrest) Mazey does a great job calling plays and he has a great feel for the game,” Newby said. “We’ve got our hands full this week for sure.”

“McAlester kids are tough, and I know they are going to come in motivated and run their offense and defense,” Newby added. “I’m more worried about the Ardmore Tigers though. I need us to improve on offense and execute like we’re asking the kids to do. Defensively we need to be more sound and we need to improve our technique.”

One of the offensive threats the Tigers will have to stop from the Buffaloes is running back Hayden Franks who has totaled 24 carries for 111 yards this season.

Buffaloes quarterback Chris Hilton is another running threat for the Buffaloes as he has 52 yards on the ground this season on 26 carries.

Through the air, Hilton has totaled a 14-of-32 passing performance this season for 162 yards with one touchdown and three interceptions.

One of Hilton’s favorite targets has been Gavin Johnson, who has three catches this season for 65 yards and one touchdown.

Last week against the Durant Lions, the Tigers relied on a pair of big plays in the second half to carry them to a victory.

Donald May dashed his way 78-yards for a touchdown, before Jaamarre Williams went the distance for a 99-yard score.

Last year when these two teams met up in McAlester, it was the Tigers coming away with a convincing 42-7 victory over the Buffaloes.

The last time McAlester came to Ardmore was during the 2011 season, when the Buffaloes won by a score of 25-20.