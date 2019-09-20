SHAWNEE – The streak continues for Oklahoma Baptist volleyball as the Bison racked up their fourth and fifth consecutive straight-set triumphs. Oklahoma Baptist opened up the Bison Invitational with a 3-0 (25-20, 25-17, 25-20) dispatching of William Jewell College before closing out the day with a 3-0 (25-19, 25-16, 25-17) win over Southwest Baptist.

Oklahoma Baptist was rarely challenged in either match, allowing OBU head coach Anna Howle to clear the bench in the final set against SBU.

Led by Malia Leatherland’s 24 kills on the day, the Bison enjoyed an efficient performance hitting .296 while accumulating 96 kills. Also leading the charge offensively Hayley Daniel and Taneyah Brown with 3.5 kills/set and 2.8 kills/set. Daniel posted a double-double in the win over William Jewell thanks to a 10-kill and 17-dig performance.

Rylen Moore and Kaylee Buell kept the offense humming, averaging 7.3 assists and 5.7 assists over six sets of action.

Defensively, OBU held the Cardinals and Bearcats to a combined .145 hitting percentage, including three sets less than .100. The defensive performance started at the net with 10 total blocks on the day, including a seven-block performance against Southwest Baptist. Brown passed all Bison with four blocks, followed by Audrey Poupard’s three.

On the back row, Diana Carranza led the way at a 4.5 digs/set clip, followed by Daniel with an average of 4.0 digs/set.

Oklahoma Baptist, now 9-3 for the season, returns to action on Saturday with two more matches to close out the week. The Bison get the action started with a 9 a.m. meeting against Drury before finishing the day at 4 p.m. against Randall.