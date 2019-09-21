South Central Industries, Inc. (SCI) hosted its first Spectacular Olympics event Friday, as locals from area businesses and organizations teamed up with SCI clients to compete in several games and activities.

According to a Facebook post, the event secured 16 teams that participated with 58 SCI clients.

Teams were from:

• Kiwanis Club

• 405 Fitness

• Shawnee Police Department

• Shawnee Fire Department

• Citizen Potawatomi Nation

• The Business Referral Network of Shawnee

• City of Shawnee

• Oklahoma Baptist University Athletics

• First United Bank

• Blue Zones Project

• BancFirst (had two teams)

• Absentee Shawnee Tribal Health Shawnee Clinic

• Life.Church

• Gordon Cooper Technology Center

• Community Renewal

• Action Physical Therapy

Trophies were doled out to the top winners.

SCI intends to turn it into an annual contest.

Check out a photo gallery online at news-star.com.