OBU has been ranked as the highest rated Christian university in the state of Oklahoma by EdSmart, an online college and university rankings service. The University was likewise ranked as the top private university in Oklahoma. OBU took second overall in the state, competing against all other schools, both public and private.

The 2019 list of top schools in Oklahoma was calculated carefully based on certain criteria. EdSmart assesses colleges in Oklahoma based on data that covers four main areas, including average cost, academic quality and graduation rate, student satisfaction and retention rate, and the average salary after attending the university.

Based on the criteria, OBU ranked second in the state out of all colleges and universities, only behind Oklahoma State University. The average net price to attend OBU was listed as $16,267, with that data coming from the U.S. Department of Education’s College Scorecard website. For comparison, the net price to attend the University of Oklahoma in Norman was $19,254, nearly $3,000 more per year. The net price for Oral Roberts University in Tulsa was $19,035, while Southern Nazarene University was $20,311. All other major, non-regional universities were more expensive than OBU, including University of Central Oklahoma at $16,946; Mid-America Christian at $16,992; Oklahoma Christian at $18,206; University of Tulsa at $23,948; Oklahoma Wesleyan at $26,109; and Oklahoma City University at $26,838.

OBU’s graduation rate also excelled among other state institutions.