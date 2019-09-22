Dale Copeland, mayor of Bartlesville, presented the Monarch Watch “Waystation” certificate to Nita Swan, at the “the corner” dedication and celebration earlier this month. Swan is chairman of the Bartlesville Council of Garden Clubs ladies who work to maintain “the corner” at U.S. Highway 75 and Frank Phillips Boulevard. Recent additions of milkweed and more nectar flowers made it possible to qualify for the “Waystation” designation that encourages providing for the needs of monarch butterflies during their spring and fall migration and summer residency. Angela Cooper/Courtesy