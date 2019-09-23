National Voter Registration Day is September 24 and the Pottawatomie County Election Board is encouraging citizens to celebrate democracy by registering to vote. County Election Board Secretary Jeannie Stover said today that voter registration events will be held around the country in a collective effort to encourage civic engagement. Stover, however, says engagement is more than a one-day event.

“Registering is the first step in exercising your right to vote, but it’s up to each individual to make sure they are registered and to keep their registration up-to-date. National Voter Registration Day is a great reminder that in a representative democracy, we all have a responsibility to register and vote.”

Stover invites anyone who needs to register or update their current registration to stop by and visit the County Election Board during office hours on National Voter Registration Day.

“We’ll have staff on hand all day from 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. to assist you with completing an application on September 24th. It only takes a couple of minutes. If you’re already registered, but have specific questions about your registration or voting, please stop by or give us a call. We’ll be happy to help.”

To register to vote in Oklahoma:

You must be 18 years old on or before an election in which you are eligible to vote.

You must be a citizen of the United States and a resident of the State of Oklahoma.

You must affirm that you have not been convicted of a felony or if you have been convicted, you have fully served your sentence of court-mandated calendar days, including any term of incarceration, parole or supervision, or completed a period of probation ordered by any court.

You must affirm that you are not under judgment as an incapacitated person.

Stover also reminds citizens that while September 24 is National Voter Registration Day, every day is voter registration day in Oklahoma and that applications can be submitted at any time.

Those who are unable to make it to the County Election Board can downloaded a Voter Registration Application from the State Election Board website at: elections.ok.gov. Post offices, libraries, and many tag agencies also have applications available.

Current voters are encouraged to verify or update their registration using the State Election Board’s Online Voter Tool and at elections.ok.gov.

For more information on registering to vote or updating your voter information, contact the County Election Board at 405-273-8376. The Pottawatomie County Election Board is located at 14101 Acme Rd. Shawnee, OK 74804. Office hours are Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.