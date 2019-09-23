Hearing-impaired woman fatally shoots intruder in Oklahoma

ROCK ISLAND, Okla. (AP) — Authorities in eastern Oklahoma say a hearing-impaired woman has fatally shot an intruder inside her home near the Arkansas border.

Le Flore County Sheriff Rob Seale said Monday the woman was uninjured when a man broke into her home about 5:30 p.m. Sunday in Rock Island, about 190 miles (306 kilometers) east of Oklahoma City.

Seale says the woman yelled at the man to get out of the house and shot him once when he moved toward her. He says the woman did not know the man and had never seen him before.

Deputies discovered the suspect's body in the kitchen area of the house. He was pronounced dead at the scene. He has not been identified and his body was transported to the state Medical Examiner's Office for identification.

•••

39-year-old man killed in southwestern Oklahoma shooting

ALTUS, Okla. (AP) — Police in southwestern Oklahoma say a 39-year-old man is dead following an early-morning shooting.

Authorities say the shooting occurred about 4:30 a.m. Sunday at an apartment complex in Altus, about 118 miles (190 kilometers) southwest of Oklahoma City.

Altus Police Chief Tim Murphy says officers responded to reports of gunfire at the apartment complex and found the 39-year-old victim. His name wasn't released and his body was transported to the state Medical Examiner's Office to determine the cause of death.

Murphy says investigators have identified a person of interest in the shooting and are interviewing witnesses. No charges have been filed and the name and other details about the person of interest were not released.

Murphy did not immediately respond to a telephone call from The Associated Press seeking comment.

•••

Oklahoma's Calum Sutherland arrested, public intoxication

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Oklahoma kicker Calum Sutherland has been arrested on a public intoxication charge.

Records from the Cleveland County Sheriff's Office in Norman indicate the 19-year-old Sutherland was booked shortly before 5 a.m. Saturday. Sheriff's spokeswoman Joy Hampton says Sutherland was released about three hours later.

Further details weren't immediately available about bond. Online jail records didn't list details on an attorney representing Sutherland, who was arrested in Norman.

The fifth-ranked Sooners were off Saturday. Messages left with team officials and the Norman Police Department weren't immediately returned Saturday.

Sutherland, a redshirt sophomore from Keller, Texas, hit two field goals last Saturday as the Sooners beat UCLA 48-14.

Oklahoma next weekend hosts Texas Tech.

•••