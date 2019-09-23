Shawnee police responded to a burglary at the Doggie Spot around 1:00 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 11.

According to the police report, owner of the Doggie Spot Khara Shuetzner reported a burglary at her store located at 12 East Main Street.

The police report said two unknown suspects entered the business and took several items including laptops, tools and surveillance cameras.

It's unknown, according to the police report, how the suspects entered the business and there were no signs of forced entry.

The report said Schuetzner explained a motion sensor was triggered but the alarm didn't go off.

Schurtzner provided a copy of the surveillance video to police and she provided a detailed list of the items stolen.

Check back for updates.