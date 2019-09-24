Hershall Wayne Clark, 87, of Tecumseh, passed from this life Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, at his home.

He was born May 20, 1932, to Hershall Raymond “Buster” Clark and Minnie Maria (Perino) Clark in Lehigh, Oklahoma.

Hershall was raised in Shawnee and graduated with the class of 1950 from Shawnee High School. He later attended Oklahoma Baptist University.

Hershall proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy from 1952 to 1956 and was honorably discharged.

He married Christine Junk on June 1, 1957, at St. Benedict Catholic Church in Shawnee.

He worked for Tinker Air Force Base as a supervisor and section chief. He and his wife, Christine, were real estate brokers and owned and operated Clarks Real Estate.

Hershall was a member of St. Benedict Catholic Church.

He enjoyed old cars, antiques and his old coin collection.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Hershall and Minnie Clark; one son, David Wayne Clark; two grandsons, Matthew Wayne Weger and David Houston Reed; two daughters-in-law, Lisa Clark and Denesha Clark; one son-in-law, Gary William Reed; one sister, Margaret Criss; one brother, Walter Mike “Sonny” English; and two brothers-in-law, Wayne Duncan and James Fredrick Junk.

Those left to cherish his memory are his loving wife of 62 years, Christine Clark of the home; two daughters, Sherri Ann Reed and Tina Maria Tarver; one son, Raymond Frederick Clark; one foster son, Virgil Tunnell and his son, Timmy; six grandchildren, Amber and Tim Burgess, Summer Tarver and Richard, Josh Clark, Tasha Clark-York, Rachel Zais, and Brittney Wilkins; eight great-grandchildren, Konnor, Marlee, Rylee, Harper, Hallie, Holden, Jenna and John; four sisters-in-law and one brother-in-law, Mary Duncan, Linda Junk, Helen English and Bernice and Ronnie Beaver; and other extended family and friends. The family would like to express their gratitude and thanks to Claude “Buck” Renfro for his thoughtfulness and caring concern for his daily checks on Hershall.

Visitation will be from noon to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 24, and continue through service time. Family gathering to greet friends and family will be from 5 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 24, at Cooper Funeral Home.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 25, at St. Benedict Catholic Church in Shawnee with Father Joseph P. Schwarz officiating. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery under the direction of Cooper Funeral Home of Tecumseh.

