Pottawatomie County Commissioners finalized the overall budget for county departments for the 2019-2020 fiscal year in a special meeting Monday, Sept 23.

In the meeting, District 1 Commissioner Melissa Dennis said the overall budget for this upcoming year is around $5.6 million, which is a little less than last year's budget.

For the last several months, commissioners have been negotiating how to divide the budget for all the different departments.

At the meeting, Dennis said almost all departments were awarded the budget amounts they requested and received last year.

There were only a few entities that received lower than what they requested or normally receive.

These entities include the Free Fair Board, whose budget, according to Dennis, was cut by $1,500 from the normal $5,000.

The Pottawatomie County Sheriff's Office also received less than what they requested. District 2 Commissioner Randy Thomas said the sheriff requested an extra $70,000, with $50,000 slated for another lieutenant and $20,000 for the Environmental Deputy position.

Commissioners awarded the $20,000 to the Environmental Deputy as a reimbursement after the Department of Environmental Crimes cut that portion of the sheriff's budget.

However, commissioners had to cut the extra $50,000 requested for the additional lieutenant because there was no room in the budget.

"It is what it is. You have to do what you have to do," Dennis said.

The Sheriff's Office received a total of $1.3 million

In addition to the Sheriff's Office and the Free Fair Board, Floodplain Manager Tommy Arnold received the highest budget cut out of all the county departments.

