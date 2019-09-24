National Voter Registration Day is September 24 and the Oklahoma State Election Board is supporting the effort by encouraging citizens across the state to register to vote. State Election Board Secretary Paul Ziriax reminds Oklahomans that every individual plays a role in promoting the effort.

“It’s our civic duty to vote and registering is the first step. National Voter Registration Day is a great reminder that we all have a responsibility to register to vote in our representative democracy. If you’re already registered to vote, now is the perfect time to verify your registration information or confirm your polling place,” Ziriax said.

Voter Registration Applications are available at your County Election Board or can be downloaded from the State Election Board website at: elections.ok.gov.

To register to vote in Oklahoma:

You must be 18 years old on or before an election in which you are eligible to vote.

You must be a citizen of the United States and a resident of the State of Oklahoma.

You must affirm that you have not been convicted of a felony or if you have been convicted, you have fully served your sentence of court-mandated calendar days, including any term of incarceration, parole or supervision, or completed a period of probation ordered by any court.

You must affirm that you are not under judgment as an incapacitated person.

The State Election Board says current voters are encouraged to take a minute on National Voter Registration Day to ensure their information is up-to-date using the Online Voter Tool at elections.ok.gov. Changes can be made online provided you have not moved to a new county. If you have moved to a new county, you will need to complete a new Voter Registration Application.

“While applications can be accepted at any time, National Voter Registration Day is a great time to make sure you are ready for the next election,” Ziriax said.

Voter registration events are being held around the country throughout the month of September. For a list of locations hosting voter registration drives or other voter events in Oklahoma, visit us at elections.ok.gov.

National Voter Registration Day was first celebrated in 2012 and is held the fourth Tuesday each September.

For more information contact Misha Mohr, Public Information Officer, Oklahoma State Election Board at mmohr@elections.ok.gov or by phone at (405) 522-6624.