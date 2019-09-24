Tecumseh riddled Pauls Valley in both ends of a Monday doubleheader, 11-0 and 10-0.

Tecumseh rattled off 16 hits in the opener while scoring in five of seven innings.

Ayzia Shirey led the way with a triple, double and single. Lauren Taylor added a double and two singles. She was the RBI leader with three.

Emily Bingham and Katlyn Fleming recorded two doubles apiece. Gabi Jordan and Taylor Frizzell posted two hits with Jordan doubling.

Kylee Akehurst threw a complete-game 2-hitter.

The second game went just 3 ½ innings as Tecumseh scored seven runs in the second and three runs in the third.

The Lady Savages had seven hits with Fleming doubling. Frizzell notched two singles.

Pitcher Harley Sturm gave up two hits and whiffed seven in four innings.

Tecumseh, 22-8, will travel to Purcell today for a 5 p.m. clash, then play at McLoud at 5 p.m. Thursday.

Note: Report compiled by contributing writer Fred Fehr.