Many attended the Tecumseh Frontier Days Festival Saturday, Sept. 22 and the winners of the Car Show were announced.

Best of Show winner was Joe Bly with a 1964 Ford Mustang and the People's Choice winner was Robert Hassell with a 1/2 1964 Ford Mustang.

The Stock/Original first place winner was Danny Mellinger with a 1964 Studebaker Avanti and second place was Arsenio Carr with a 1969 Ford Mustang.

The Lifted/Lowered First Place was Louis Cole with a 2001 Ford F-350.

The Rat Rod first place winner was Sam Hardin with a 1939 Oldsmobile Coupe 60 and second place was Charlie Shores with a 1946 Dodge Pickup.

The Motorcycle first place winner was Loren Leitch with the 2003 Harley Davidson Road King Classic.

The Best Paint first place winner was Robert Britton with a 1934 Ford Model 40 and second place was Toby Lupo with a 1967 Volkswagen Bus.

The Classic/Antique first place was Joe Bly with a 1964 Ford Mustang and second place was Ken Sumwalt with a 1964 Ford 2-Door Sedan.

The Modified Car first place winner was Sam Hardin with a 1957 Chevy 210 and second place was Mark Miller with a 1981 Ford Fairmont.

The Modified Truck first place winners were Don and Kay Henderson with a 1954 Chevy 3100 and second place was Elmer Cole with a 1978 Chevy Luv.

The Work in Progress first place winners were Keith and Tenna Turner with a 1931 Ford Town Sedan and second place was Deb Cole with a 1931 Ford Model A.

The Import first place winner was Tony Lupo with a 1967 Volkswagen Bus and second place was Steve Mills with a 1987 Volkswagen Westy.