PERSONAL FITNESS

Are you ready to get off the couch?

LoCo Fit, a walking group in Skiatook that is sponsored by the Osage County Health Department, is interested in starting a similar walking group in Pawhuska. The no-cost program lasts for 12 weeks in the spring and fall of each year. The Skiatook group has expressed an interest in providing transportation for a vanload of residents from the Pawhuska area to visit Skiatook during a workout session to see how LoCo Fit works. The contact person for the Skiatook group is J.D. Prather. If you are interested, you can contact him at jdprather88@gmail.com. You can also contact Health Educator Justin Hamrick at the Osage County Health Department at 918-287-3740.

POETRY READING

Osage Nation Museum offers program Friday

The Osage Nation Museum is hosting a Poetry Reading & Open Mic night on Friday, Sept. 27 from 6-8 p.m. The featured poet is Dena Cosby, who is a member of the Osage Nation and a graduate of Rogers State University. Cosby’s writing reflects her Osage culture and her life today as a mother, writer and advocate against domestic violence. A survivor of domestic abuse, Cosby seeks to inspire women to help themselves and others in the same situation.

The evening will close with a special performance by students from the Dance Maker Academy under the direction of Jenna Smith. They will perform the original piece, “Ashes,” which relates the story of a young girl escaping to a better life. Choreographer Jenna Smith is a classically trained ballet dancer with a Bachelor’s degree in Dance from Oral Roberts University, and the instructor for Dance Maker Academy.

ABSENTEE BALLOT APPLICATIONS

Voters can apply for ballots for Oct. 8 elections

Voters in Osage County who want to have absentee ballots mailed to them for the Oct. 8, 2019, city of Pawhuska Special Municipal and Hominy I03857 Special School Elections should apply now, County Election Board Secretary Kelly Chouteau said.

Although the County Election Board can accept applications for absentee ballots until 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019, Chouteau urged voters who want to vote by absentee ballot to apply early.

Absentee ballot application forms are available at the County Election Board office located at 630 Kihekah Ave., Pawhuska, Oklahoma. An online version of the form can be filled out and submitted electronically at: www.elections.ok.gov. A print form can also be downloaded at that address.

Voters who have requested an absentee ballot can track their ballot at http://www.ok.gov/elections/Voter_Info/Online_Voter_Tool/.

Ballots must be in the hands of County Election Board officials by 7 p.m. on Election Day to be counted.

Chouteau said any registered voter may vote by absentee ballot in any election in which he/she is eligible to vote. It is not necessary to give a reason for voting absentee.

“While anyone can vote absentee without giving a reason, the law still provides several excuses, and it is to the advantage of some voters to use one of them,” Chouteau said.

By stating one of the following reasons on their applications, absentee voters can activate special conditions that make it easier for them to use absentee ballots. The reasons are:

Voters who are physically incapacitated and voters who care for physically incapacitated persons who cannot be left unattended may vote absentee. They may apply only by mail, by fax, by email, online by accessing http:/www.ok.gov/elections/Voter_Info/Online_Voter_Tool/ or via an agent who is at least 16 years of age and who is not employed by or related within the third degree of consanguinity or affinity to any person whose name appears on the ballot.

Voters who are confined to nursing homes in the county may vote absentee. An Absentee Voting Board actually goes to the nursing home a few days before the election, sets up a small polling place and allows these persons to vote under circumstances similar to those at a regular precinct polling place. They may apply only by mail, by fax, by email, online by accessing http:/www.ok.gov/elections/Voter_Info/Online_Voter_Tool/ or via an agent who is at least 16 years of age and who is not employed by or related within the third degree of consanguinity or affinity to any person whose name appears on the ballot.

Military personnel and residents of the county living overseas and the spouses and dependents of each group are eligible receive absentee ballots. These voters may apply only by mail, fax, or by email. Military personnel should contact the Voting Service Officers in their units for application forms and additional information or visit the Federal Voting Assistance Program website (www.fvap.gov/oklahoma) for more information and instructions. Residents of Oklahoma living overseas can obtain the same materials from any United States military installation and from United States Embassies and Consulates as well as on the FVAP website.

Sample ballots are now available on the Oklahoma State Election Board’s Online Voter Tool at http:/www.ok.gov/elections/Voter_Info/Online_Voter_Tool/ or at www.osage.okcounties.org for voters who want to get a preview of what will be at stake in the Oct. 8, 2019, City of Pawhuska Special Municipal and Hominy I03857 Special School Elections. Sample ballots are also available at the Osage County Election Board office. Kelly Chouteau, Secretary of the Osage County Election Board, said that sample ballots can be viewed at the Election Board office, located at 630 Kihekah Ave., Pawhuska, Oklahoma, during regular office hours, 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Sample ballots also will be posted outside the precinct polling place on Tuesday so that voters can review them before casting their votes.

For more election-related information, call the Osage County Election Board at 918-287-3036, e-mail at OsageCounty@elections.ok.gov or visit www.elections.ok.gov or www.osage.okcounties.org

ROCKETRY WEEKEND

Rockets to be launched this weekend at Pawhuska Airport

Tulsa Rocketry and the Pawhuska Chamber of Commerce are pleased to announce High Frontier 16, an amateur rocket launch, which will take place at the Pawhuska Municipal Airport, Sept. 28-29. For the sixteenth year in a row, hobby rocketry enthusiasts from across Oklahoma and several surrounding states will converge on Pawhuska for two days of rocket launches, competition events, and fun. The launch is expected to be the largest of its kind in Oklahoma.

Approximately 300 rocket flights are anticipated during the event. The rockets will be models constructed of cardboard, plastic, wood, and composites and will range in size from small models weighing only a few ounces to larger models weighing 20 pounds or more. Some of the larger rockets are capable of reaching altitudes of 10,000 feet or more and can carry video cameras, radio transmitters and other instruments aloft.

Rocket flights will start at 9 a.m. each morning and continue throughout the day until approximately 5 p.m. Admission is free to the public. Children under 18 can launch their rockets for free when accompanied by an adult.

For lodging and area information, visit the Pawhuska Chamber of Commerce website at http://www.PawhuskaChamber.com.

Questions can also be directed to either Paul Reed at 918-691-6737 (cell) or by email at prefect@tulsarocketry.org, or to Hal Ellis at 918-760-9754 (cell) or by email at hal121@cox.net.

NATIONAL INDIAN TACO CHAMPIONSHIP

Vendors and sponsors are being accepted

From 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. Oct. 5 the annual National Indian Taco Championship will be held in downtown Pawhuska on Kihekah Avenue. Call or email Reba at the Pawhuska Chamber of Commerce for details about becoming a vendor or sponsoring the event at 918-287-1208 or at Reba@pawhuskachamber.com.

THE LODGE AT TAYLOR RANCH NEWS

A fall festival is planned for Oct. 26

Plan to stop by the Lodge at Taylor Ranch, 3-7 p.m. Oct. 26, for games, a live band, vendors, food, animals, hayride and more. Bring the family. Located at 22005 State Highway 99, Pawhuska.