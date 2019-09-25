DALE—The Dale Lady Pirates needed just five innings to take care of Luther Tuesday as they captured the 10-0 district sweep over the Lady Lions.

Pitcher Addie Bell was in full control in the circle. She pitched a four-hit shutout, striking out four Lady Lions.

Luther reached second base just two times in the five at-bats against Bell and her Lady Pirate defense.

Dale opened the game with four runs in the bottom half of the first inning. Danyn Lang led off with a single to right field and scored on Emmie Idleman’s single to center. Bell then got on board with an infield single to second base. That set the table for Madison Conley and she delivered.

Conley ripped a liner over the head of Luther’s left fielder, scoring two runs and ended up with a triple. Conley then scored on a squeeze bunt off of the bat of Anna Hester.

The Lady Pirates scored the four runs on five hits.

After a scoreless second inning, Dale loaded up in the bottom half of the third.

Conley got the inning started with a single to left field, then moved to second on a bloop single from Sam Hartman. Hester then singled to left to load up the bases. Conley scored on a fielder’s choice RBI from Makenzy Herman for run number one.

Eliah Landreth then ripped a two-run double to center. That increased the Dale lead to 7-0.

A wild pitch from pitcher Belle Butler moved Landreth to third base. Jaylynn Haley then laid down an RBI bunt before Lang completed the five-run inning on a single to right field. Dale scored the five runs on six hits.

Leading 9-0 heading into the bottom of the fifth, Dale need a lone run to end the game by run rule.

Dale delivered.

With one out and the bases loaded, Idleman launched a sacrifice fly to deep center field, scoring Herman for the game-winning run.

The Lady Pirates pounded out 13 hits against the Lady Lions.

Dale improves to 26-5 on the year and will travel to Crescent Thursday.