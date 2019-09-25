With nothing to lose in their last district game of the season, the Dickson Lady Comets put their best foot forward Tuesday against Comanche.

Despite a solid effort by the Lady Comets, it was Comanche who came away with a 3-0 victory at the Field of Dreams.

Comanche scored one run in the first inning, before being held off the scoreboard for the majority of the game.

However, the Lady Indians managed to break through in the bottom of the fifth inning with two more runs which effectively sealed the victory.

Lacie Winchester and Makenna Day each finished the game going 2-for-3 apiece.

Alyssa Warren, Day, Payton Eubank, and Taelynn Holbrook all managed to get on base in the game via base on balls.

Shelby Beard took the loss on the mound for the Lady Comets, throwing six innings of work. She allowed three earned runs on seven hits with zero walks.

Dickson will be back in action on Thursday at the LCC Tournament.