This season, there has been more than a little success for several area cross country teams.

Recently, the OHS Track polls reflected this statement to be true in more ways than one.

The Marietta Lady Indians and the Madill Wildcats are currently ranked No. 1 in their respective classifications, while several other teams are also ranked in the polls.

While the Marietta girls might be ranked No. 1 in Class 3A, the Plainview Lady Indians are very close behind as they are ranked No. 2 overall in Class 3A.

The Davis Lady Wolves landed in the poll at No. 27.

On the boys side of the Class 3A poll, the Marietta Indians currently sit at No. 3, while Plainview is currently ranked No. 6.

The Wildcats meanwhile sit atop the Class 4A poll, with Lincoln Christian sitting at No. 2 and Byng at No. 3.

Sulphur meanwhile is sitting at No. 23 in the same poll.

As for the Lady Wildcats, they are currently ranked No. 4 in the Class 4A poll.

They are the only local team ranked in Class 4A.