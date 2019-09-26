The Ardmore Fire Department is making headway with new technology and a new tactic that will potentially help alleviate some of the burden on smaller-staffed fire departments.

The purchase of 12 new smooth bore nozzles for the Ardmore Fire Department was approved at the Carter County Commissioner’s meeting Monday, Sept. 23. The new nozzles will replace the former fog nozzles, said Ardmore Fire Department training officer Jason Woydziak.

Each hose connected to a firetruck has to have a nozzle, Woydizak said. However, new research has shown that some nozzles are better than others.

The fog nozzles break up water into little water droplets, but with the new smooth bore nozzles, the water will not be broken up and will come out in a solid stream, Woydizak said.

“One advantage that does for us is it takes less pump pressure to get the same amount, if not more, water out of the same size firehose and with less pressure on that hose, it takes less firefighters per hose to control that line,” Woydizak said.

This will free up other firefighters for different tasks at the scene of a fire, such as pulling other hose line, Woydizak said. The addition of smooth bore nozzles could also make a large difference for smaller staffed volunteer fire departments.

Of the nearly 16 departments in the Carter County area — including but not limited to Criner Hills, Dickson, Lone Grove, Healdton, Wilson and Sneed — most still use the fog nozzle, Woydizak said.

“With them being short staffed sometimes during the day, they may get a fire and have only two or three people show up because everyone else is at work,” Woydizak said. “So this allows them to operate a little bit more efficiently with fewer people.”

As the training officer for the Ardmore Fire Department, Woydizak said he carries out a large amount of outside training with the county fire departments on different tactics and strategies. Training on how to use smooth bore nozzles has been requested by several volunteer fire chiefs and will likely begin in the near future, he said.

“I see some of the other departments in the county adopting some of these tactics,” Woydizak said. “They had asked me, once we got the nozzles, if myself and the deputy chief would be willing to come out and give them some training and see if maybe that’s a direction that they would like to go.”