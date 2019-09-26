DALE—Two down, one to go. The Dale Pirates are one win away from earning another district title, after making quick work of visiting Frontier and Agra Thursday. Dale defeated the Frontier Mustangs in the first game of the day, 16-1, then took down Agra 13-0 in the day’s third game.

Sandwiched in between the two Dale wins, Agra defeated Frontier 16-14 to live another baseball day. Dale will host Agra today at 4 p.m. to try to earn a spot in regional play.

In the opening contest, Dale’s David Herring smashed two home runs against the Mustangs and Tanner Collins added another long ball for the Pirates.

Dale scored 13 runs in the first inning, then called off the dogs, playing several reserve players the remaining four innings.

Jono Johnson earned the win on the mound for Dale.

There were no home runs in the second game against Agra, but there were plenty of hits.

The Pirates scored their 13 runs on 14 hits and jumped on the Bearcats early. Dale scored four runs in the top half of the first inning, setting a grim tone for Agra.

Ike Shirey led off the game with a double to left center field and Herring drove him home on a double to left field.

Dale then forced four walks and scored runs on a wild pitch and the fourth walk of the frame. Dallen Forsythe drove in the fourth run on a sharp single off of Agra pitcher Cody Roger’s glove.

The Pirates added a run in the second, when Collins led off with a double to center and was brought home by another double by Herring.

Dale led 5-0.

Herring was in full command on the mound as well. He pitched two hitless innings against the Bearcats. Shirey pitched an inning followed by Collins, who pitched another lone inning, completing the shut out.

Dale scored four more runs in each of the third and fourth innings to get the count to 13 for the game.

In the third, Shirey drove in two runs on an RBI single to left field. Herring drove in another run on a double to deep center field and Johnson hit a sharp RBI single to left to complete the third inning scoring. Dale led 9-0.

Dale scored four more runs on three hits and two walks to end the day.