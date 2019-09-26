For the last five years, educator and father of two William Malouf has taught art to the students of Bethel High School but with a different perspective.

According to Malouf, everyone has some form of creativity and art is one of the best ways to express it.

"We're human and we're born creative and I think it's throughout growing up and becoming an adult we lose that creativeness because we get so bogged down with everyday life...," Malouf said.

The art teacher explained he has lived in Oklahoma most of his life and though he went to college and majored in education, his life path was different from most.

Malouf said he has two children, his 13-year-old daughter Brooklyne and his 2-year-old son Dawson and he has been with his wife, Megan, for most of his life.

"Me and my wife have been together since we were freshmen in high school at 14 and then we had an early baby at 17...," Malouf said.

He explained he and Megan had to drop out of school after Brooklyne had health issues and though they went to college later than average, they both received their Bachelors' degrees and work.

Malouf said he attended Seminole State College for a short period of time, graduated from East Central University and started working for Bethel Public Schools right out of college.

"We both went the college route and raising a kid so it was kind of tough. We've been on our own since we were 17 and we learned pretty quick," Malouf said.

Megan is a nurse and teaches at Gordon Cooper Technology Center. Malouf said he always wanted to pursue art in someway, but it wasn't until he attended college that he realized his passion.

"Once I started taking classes and more education classes I just feel in love with it and then student teaching and teaching and it was weirdly where I was suppose to be," Malouf said.

He explained he had several amazing art teachers and mentors who helped him shape his teaching style and love for art.

"It was middle school, high school art and then I went to college and it was weirdly like the stars aligned because I got these really great art mentors that kind of pulled me under their wing and took off with it," Malouf said.

For Malouf the best aspect of art is being able to escape reality and express his emotions and personal struggle.

"I like the freedom of being an artist. I can get away. I can free my mind. It's a place I can go to to work things out," Malouf said.

The 30-year-old said he enjoys applying that aspect of being an artist to his teaching style and helping his students be more free in their art.

"I love kids that come in and on day one they say 'well I can't draw a stick figure.' Those are my favorite kids because they can they just don't know it yet...," Malouf said.

When teaching, Malouf said he tries to pull all the good aspects from how his mentors taught and apply it to his students.

"You have to find a way to combine the creative aspect and the fun aspect with throwing in those technique type things," Malouf said.

In the five years since he's been at Bethel, Malouf said his class numbers have grown and he's coming up with new ways for art students to create.

The art teacher said while he loves art and teaching students, being an educator is not without its hardships.

"To me I feel like I don't get enough time with each student...I wish I had more time with every students...," Malouf said.

All are welcome in Malouf's classroom and all enjoy learning from him.

"Anyone is welcome, jocks to the emo Gothics, it doesn't matter where you fit and to me the art room is just everyone," Malouf said.

The future is unknown for Malouf and he said he's happy with where he is at Bethel and will continue to enjoy shaping young creative minds.