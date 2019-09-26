CHANDLER — Kelsey Williams, Jaelyn Robertson and Julian Fowler recorded two hits apiece as Chandler pummeled Little Axe 10-0 Thursday.

Robertson had Chandler’s only extra-base hit with a double.

Williams drove in two runs and scored twice. Grace Hulsey also provided two runs.

Chandler finished with 11 hits in the five-inning run-rule game.

Cashia Herber, who pitched the first three innings, gave up three hits, struck out three and walked two.

Over the last two innings, Hulsey allowed one hit, fanned two and walked two.

Chandler will take a 14-16 record into Tuesday’s 5 p.m. matchup at Perkins.

Note: Report compiled by contributing writer Fred Fehr.