Halloween Town is Coming to the Heart of Oklahoma Exposition Center Monday, October 14 from 4-8 p.m.

There will be a pumpkin carving contest, costume contest, a Halloween photo booth and Trick-or-Treat booths.

The event is held by the Expo Center and Spectra who are currently looking for sponsors and donations from local businesses.

For more information visit smeiler@shawneeexpo.org or info@shawneeexpo.org.