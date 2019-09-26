A Shawnee native who was held 2,266 days in a North Vietnamese prisoner of war camp will be inducted into the Oklahoma Military Hall of Fame on Oct. 26, 2019.

Naval Commander Dan Glenn was born Dec. 24, 1939 in Shawnee, Ok. He graduated from the University of Oklahoma and was commissioned through NROTC as an Ensign in the U.S. Navy.

He will be inducted with ten other veterans during ceremonies at the Embassy Suites Conference Hotel, 2501 Conference Dr., Norman.

The USS Oklahoma and its crew of 429 sailors and Marines will be memorialized during the banquet, which will begin at 6:30 p.m.

Glenn was trained as a Naval Aviator and assigned on October 1964 to fly an A-4 Attack aircraft. On September 28, 1965, he was deployed to Southeast Asia to the USS Ticonderoga aircraft carrier. Glenn flew 122 combat missions, which included supporting ground forces and bombing runs over North Vietnamese targets.

During his second combat tour, he flew 13 missions off the USS Kitty Hawk aircraft carrier. While flying his 135th combat mission, Glenn’s aircraft was hit by enemy anti-aircraft fire over the Ha Tinh province of North Vietnam. Only 5 miles from the coast, he tried to glide his plane east to eject over the ocean where American search and rescue helicopters could pick him up. His plane was so uncontrollable, he was forced to eject over North Vietnam. The enemy was waiting, and he became a prisoner of war.

While a prisoner, he was subjected to torture, suffered from malnutrition, lack of health care, squalid living conditions and exposure to the elements, and he spent six months in solitary confinement. Eventually he was put in a cell with James Stockdale, who after freedom became a Vice Admiral, Medal of Honor recipient, and Vice-Presidential candidate. In recognition of Glenn’s and resistance from cruel and inhumane treatment, Glenn received two Silver Star Medals, the Legion of Merit with a combat device, two Purple Hearts, 13 Air Medals, a Navy Commendation Medal and a Prisoner of War Medal.

For more information, contact: John Greiner, 405-842-2706 or 405-740-4394 or jtgreiner704@gmail.com.

Reserving a seat for the banquet:

If you received an invitation already, please respond using your RSVP card. If you have not received an invitation, go to okmhf.org and pay on line, or info@okmhf.org or call 405-424-5313.