A Pottawatomie County jury, late on Thursday night, returned guilty verdicts in a child sexual abuse case.

Darrell Collins Jr., 38, stood trial on two felony counts of sexual abuse to a child under age 12 and one count of child abuse, court records show, from a case filed in 2016.

Just after 11 p.m. Thursday, Assistant District Attorney Greg Wilson said the jury had returned with guilty verdicts on all three counts. The trial began Tuesday.

The jury recommended 40 years prison in each of the sexual abuse counts and 30 years for the child abuse count, he said. Watch for updates.