ALVA — After a lengthy trip to northwestern Oklahoma, Prague required just three innings to register a 17-1 win over Alva Thursday.

Prague has won five straight games and eight of its last nine.

Prague, 21-5, netted 10 runs in the second inning, then closed out the matchup with three runs in the third.

Ten Lady Red Devils were part of the 16-hit attack. Beth Denney homered and Taylor Hodges doubled.

Josi Goodman, Diana Manning, Adisyn Auld, Tessa Cooper, Denney and Hodges carved out two hits.

Denney and Cooper shared run-batted-in honors with three. Goodman crossed home plate a team-high three times.

Cooper gave up four hits and struck out three in getting the pitching win.

Prague’s next action will be Monday at Bristow.

Note: Report compiled by contributing writer Fred Fehr.