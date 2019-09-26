Embroidery Piece ‘Knotty Girl XI: Empress Wu’ Chosen for Show at Arts & Science Center

PINE BLUFF, Ark. — Julie Marks Blackstone of Shawnee, Okla., has been selected for the 2019 Irene Rosenzweig Biennial Juried Exhibition at The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas (ASC) in Pine Bluff.

Blackstone’s embroidered piece “Knotty Girl XI: Empress Wu” is part of the juried exhibition showcasing mid-South artists.

“It’s quite an honor to be accepted into this creative and eclectic show,” Blackstone said.

The exhibition opens Thursday, Oct. 10, with a free public reception from 5–7 p.m. Awards will be presented at 5:30.

The Rosenzweig exhibition is an opportunity for established and up-and-coming artists to gain recognition and earn cash awards. It is open to artists in Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas. Artwork in all traditional forms including paintings, drawings, original prints, fiber art, ceramics, sculpture and photography is accepted. The prizes awarded are: Best in Show ($1,000), First Place ($500), Second Place ($200) and three $100 Merit prizes.

The Irene Rosenzweig Endowment Fund Inc. supports the exhibition. A prominent Pine Bluff native, Irene Rosenzweig (1903-1997) was an accomplished scholar and educator. She tutored President Franklin D. Roosevelt’s family during their time in the White House.

This year’s juror is Joseph Givens, faculty member of the Louisiana State University College of Art & Design, and assistant director of LSU’s Ronald E. McNair Scholars Research Program.

The exhibition runs through Jan. 4, 2020. For more information, visit asc701.org/rosenzweig.

About The Artist

Julie Marks Blackstone is an assistant professor of art of Oklahoma Baptist University in Shawnee, where she teaches primarily ceramics, fibers and stained glass. “I’m quite serious about teaching art, and feel that it’s not merely a job, but a calling,” she said.

She received OBU’s Distinguished Teacher Award in May.

She has a Master of Education degree and a Bachelor of Arts degree from Central State University (now the University of Central Oklahoma).

Blackstone creates her “Knotty Girl” works using a French knot embroidery technique with embellishments.

She has had work accepted in numerous shows, winning awards on both a regional and national level, including Fiberworks (Best of Show three times) and Handweavers’ Guild of America (Award for Excellence twice.)

About ASC

The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas, 701 S. Main St. in Pine Bluff, is accredited with the American Alliance of Museums (AAM). ASC presents programming in the visual arts, performing arts, and the sciences through exhibits, performances, classes and local partnerships. Gallery admission is free. ASC is open Tuesday–Friday, 10 a.m.–5 p.m., and Saturday, 10 a.m.–4 p.m.

Support for ASC is provided in part by the Arkansas Arts Council, an agency of the Department of Arkansas Heritage, the National Endowment for the Arts, and the Pine Bluff Advertising & Promotion Commission. For more information, visit asc701.org or call 870-536-3375.

Hi-res image: https://drive.google.com/open?id=1W0yIbmAu8oT2WOfqhkLWX7gSV7vxoa7S

Blackstone, Julie Marks - Knotty Girl XI Empress Wu.jpg — “Knotty Girl XI Empress Wu” by Julie Marks Blackstone of Shawnee, Okla., embroidery, primarily French knots, utilizing cotton embroidery floss and notions, 6 inches by 6 inches, 2018. “Knotty Girl XI Empress Wu” is one of the works selected for the 2019 Irene Rosenzweig Biennial Juried Exhibition at The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas (ASC) in Pine Bluff, Ark. The exhibition runs Oct. 10, 2019, through Jan. 4, 2020.