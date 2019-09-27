Saturday, September 28

Visit the Shawnee Market on the Meadows for vintage items, antiques, handmade items, furniture and other items Saturday, September 28 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission for the market is $3 and it is cash only. There will be food trucks and children under the age of 10 are free. The location is 16505 Coker Road.

Visit the Nightmare Harvest Haunted Corn Maze for its opening weekend and the Clown Invasion at the Sunshine Shelly’s Patch Saturday, September 28. The line opens at 7:30 p.m. and the haunting begins after dark. People are to be in line by 11 p.m. General admission for the maze is $12 and it’s located at 7110 N Harrison Street.

The community is invited to the Zero Monkeying Around Tricycle Bash Saturday, September 29 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. There will be an adult size tricycle relay and a Prostate cancer survivor lap led by 14-year-old survivor Trevor Storie. There will also be a kid’s tricycle bash, vendors and the event is family friendly with all proceeds going to Zero-the End of Prostate Cancer. It will be held at Heritage Church located at 2100 N Bryant Avenue.