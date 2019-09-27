DALE — Dale sent 25 batters to the plate in the first inning of a 19-2 clubbing of Agra Friday in a district tournament finals’ encounter.

The Pirates scored all 19 of their runs in the first inning. The game was stopped after 4 ½ innings on the run rule.

Dale combined 12 hits with 10 walks and five Agra errors.

Jono Johnson led the offensive splurge at 3 for 3 — a 2-run home run, two doubles and five runs batted in.

Tanner Collins posted two doubles, drove in four runs and scored three times. Carson Hunt finished with a double, single and two RBIs while Ike Shirey recorded a 2-run double to go along with three runs.

Dale coach Eddie Jeffcoat employed four pitchers with starter and winner Jaxon Wright striking out five in two innings. Cade McQuain gave up one hit and no runs in one inning, followed by Dakota Purdue. Purdue allowed one run and one hit in one inning. Cole Capps also allowed one run and one hit in a one-inning stint.

The Pirates, 26-3 and ranked third in Class A, will warm up for regionals by entertaining Red Oak at 1 p.m. Saturday. Red Oak is ranked No. 1 in Class B. Dale prevailed 2-1 in an earlier matchup with Red Oak.

Regional play will begin Thursday. Pairings will be released Monday.

