Last week, as part of the annual Days of Caring event, United Way Pottawatomie County featured its annual After School Party at the Salvation Army Boys and Girls Club and added a new event — South Central Industries' Spectacular Olympics.

“This year our annual event had a total of over 300 local volunteers who completed 16 projects in our community,” local United Way Community Relations Coordinator Lacie King said.

Eleven of United Way's 23 partner agencies were impacted, she said.

“Projects consisted of everything from painting, gardening, organization and serving meals to tree removal,” she said. “We are so grateful to the local volunteers who came together to Live United and impact our community.”

Many of United Way's partner agencies rely on volunteers all year long, King said, and we would love to connect them with volunteers all year.

A volunteer form is available on the United Way website https://unitedwaypottco.org.