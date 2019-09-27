Local nonprofit Family Promise is gearing up for its annual Walk For Homeless Families. The event begins Saturday morning.

Family Promise's biggest fundraiser of the year, Executive Director Amy Jones said the nonprofit does not receive government grants, so it counts on the support of its local community to help transform the lives of area homeless children and their families.

“It is through the walk event that we also raise awareness of the number of homeless children we have right here in Shawnee,” she said.

Jones said Shawnee Public Schools has 34 children in preschool, 134 children in elementary school and 99 children in middle and high school who are classified as homeless.

“That’s 267 children and their families who do not have a home of their own,” she said. “Some of these children are living on our streets, some are in cars, some are hopping from home to home staying where they can each day.”

Jones said Family Promise is passionate about lowering the number of homeless families.

“We accomplish this task by housing these families at our Day Center facility, partnering with local churches to provide meals and person-to-person relationships, and providing transportation to work and or to school,” she said. “We help with finding sustainable employment and permanent housing, as well as offering Life Skills classes and a graduate program that keeps our guests connected with case management and mentoring.”

Community support is vital to the organization's mission.

“Our prayer is that everyone who believes in our mission will walk out that belief through helping these children in a tangible way,” Jones said.

The event offers various sponsorship options, whether it be financial contributions, volunteering or participating in the event, or helping to get the word out.

“One of the benefits of becoming a sponsor is your presence in our social media posts,” Jones said.

Following, sharing and liking content from the Family Promise Facebook page are very helpful in promoting the event, she said.

“Tag us as often as you see fit,” she said. “We are excited to have an opportunity to reach so many more people as this form of communication has become such a vital part of our world view.”

For more information, call (405) 273-0161, visit online at Familypromiseshawnee.org or go to the Family Promise Day Center at 39604 W. Independence St. in Shawnee.