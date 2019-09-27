SULPHUR — Defending Class 3A state runner-up Sulphur inflicted Bethel with its first setback of the season, 63-13, Friday night in a District 3A-2 opener.

After Sulphur scored on its first possession of the game, Bethel immediately retaliated with senior quarterback Gunner Smith finishing off a three-play scoring drive with a toss to junior Drae Wood. Wood caught two passes in the drive.

Bethel didn’t score again until Jesse Tucker ran 90-plus yards to paydirt in the second half. Alex Brown converted the point-after kick.

Sulphur, currently ranked fourth and possessor of a 4-0 record, lost to Heritage Hall in last year’s state finals.

“Sulphur is very physical and talented,” Bethel coach Joey Ginn said. “It’s old-school football with a lot of power.”

Bethel carved out a 3-0 non-district record by defeating Tecumseh, McLoud and Little Axe.

The Wildcats have a tough district home test Friday night against Plainview, ranked third in 3A.

Bethel has already surpassed its two wins in 2018.

Note: Report compiled by contributing writer Fred Fehr.